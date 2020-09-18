Pet of the Week is Snowflake

My name is Snowflake, and I am a 4-year-old white tiger. I have been vet-checked and spayed. I unfortunately was brought back to the shelter because I was stressed living with five young children. I am looking for my forever home and I love catnip occasionally. While I like my alone time and I am shy, once I get to know you I’m yours. Call and make an appointment to see if we’d be a great fit for each other!

River Valley Animal Protection League

60 Cummings St., Charlestown, N.H.

603-826-3061

www.rivervalleyapl.wordpress.com

Monday, 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, 2-4 p.m. or by appointment