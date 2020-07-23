Pet of the Week is Rigby

My name is Rigby. I am a 3-year-old lab lady looking for a special home. I am from Georgia originally, but have been in New England for a little over a year now. I am asking for your help, as I am looking for a foster or foster to adopt home ASAP! I have separation anxiety issues and my friends have just switched me to a new medication, hoping it will help me feel more comfortable in my own fur. I am also faintly heartworm positive and will be starting treatment once my medications are finished in a couple months. Can you help me? Please call 802-885-3997 to speak with a staff member more about me and my needs. I would prefer to live in a home with no young children or other animals, and I must stay a Vermont resident.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org