Pet of the Week is Rigby

Stopping to smell the flowers, admiring a gorgeous landscape, dipping your paws in a cool stream – these are the little things that we sometimes take for granted in life. Rigby is wise beyond her 3 years and understands this is the good life. The only thing missing is a family to make these memories with. Rigby has so much love to give but needs a special family to help her live up to her full potential.

She is seeking a Labrador-loving family who understands her activity level and embraces it. She would prefer a home as an only pet or potentially with a mild mannered dog. She is friendly with children, but would prefer not to live with them full-time. Rigby becomes very attached to her humans and would need someone who is home with her all the time, as she does have separation issues. Due to being heartworm positive, she will be getting treatment before she is officially adopted, and she has to stay in Vermont. For more information on this lovely Lab lady, please call 802-885-3997.

Join us Sept. 5, 6, and 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for our Labor Day Yard Sale. We need donations as well. Please call Anne at 802-885-2174 to schedule a time to drop off donations.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org