Pet of the Week is Lilac

My name’s Lilac, and I’m a spayed 2-year-old lab hound Mix. I am a spirited and active girl, love lots of attention, and I’m wishing to find my forever home and finally settle down. I can get a little tense when I’m left alone, but I am learning ways to cope. I am timid of young children, so I would do best with adolescent and older kids. Cats get me extremely excitable so I probably shouldn’t live with them either – sorry! But, I wouldn’t mind living with another dog! As long as they are not high strung – pushy dogs make me nervous. If you think you have room in your home and heart for an energetic companion like me, please call today to learn more.

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 VT Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org