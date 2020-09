Floyd is just chilling here waiting for his furever home! Floyd is a 1-year-old sweet boy. He gets along very well with cats and dogs, but people are his most favorite. Floyd needs a home where he can explore the great outdoors. If this handsome kitty sounds PURRfect for you, call us for more information or go to our website and fill out an application.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org