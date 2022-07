SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Athena is a gorgeous nine-year-old bobtail. Athena is a sweetheart and loves attention! She does well with dogs and cats and adores children. She might be a hard kitty to keep inside. A donor has covered her adoption fee. To apply to adopt her go to www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application, or call 802-885-3997 for more information. We are open by appointment only.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org