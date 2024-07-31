Opening weekend for “Pippin” at Walker Farm Theater

WESTON, Vt. – The classic 1972 musical “Pippin,” presented by the Weston Theater Company (WTC) at their Walker Farm Theater, will run through Aug. 17, with the company’s executive artistic director Susanna Gellert once again in the director’s chair. Gellert’s directing credits include the musicals “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Hair.”

The enchanted story of a young prince, “Pippin” is a multilayered, fantastical journey of discovery, as the prince travels the world seeking his true purpose. To follow along with the tall tale, the audience will need to “unleash [their] imagination,” with a willingness to leave reality behind. With songs such as “Corner of the Sky,” and “Morning Glow,” as well as incredible choreography, the production is a joyful spectacle to experience, and worthy of the suspension of disbelief.

“It’s a heartfelt, enchanting story,” said Gellert, “with a magical blend of music and dance, adventure and passion, comedy and drama.”

As always, the WTC brings together a cast of stellar, multitalented performers. In the title role, Rixey Terry leads the audience through the telling of Pippin’s extraordinary life journey with a powerful, moving voice, and superb acting and dancing chops.

Tomias Robinson enthralls as The Leading Player, lending his considerable vocal skills and charm to the role of ringleader/narrator/manipulator. Courtney Arango, as Pippin’s conniving stepmother Fastrada, is also a force, and the returning WTC veteran player David Bonnano brings his memorable, tongue-in-cheek performance style to the role of Pippin’s father Charlemagne, much to the delight of the audience.

Equally delightful was a fierce performance by 90-year-old Barbara Lloyd as Berthe. Lloyd first stepped on stage at the Weston Theater at the age of 20, 70 years ago, and has been a part of the WTC family ever since. At curtain call, Lloyd received a standing ovation from the audience.

The creative team behind WTC’s productions consistently bring such inspired choices to the stage, including music director Larry Pressgrove, and Felicity Stiverson, choreographer.

Those familiar with the choreography from the original musical, from director Bob Fosse, will recognize some tributes to the iconic choreographer in the WTC production. Stiverson commented, “You’ll see some references to his style in our ‘Pippin,’ but…I’m really excited to dive into how we are telling the story…with fresh eyes in 2024. We’ve translated this story in a way that is really present, and modern, and visceral.”

Seventies-inspired glitz and glam from award-winning scenic designer Frank J. Oliva and New York-based costume designer Jessica Crawford gives the show a fun, bold style that expresses the right combination of whimsy and sass.

For tickets or more information, visit the WTC at www.westontheater.org.