Okemo winter sports program to start in January

LUDLOW, Vt. – A longstanding tradition at Okemo Mountain Resort, the Winter Sports Program is welcoming 74 students this year from Ludlow and Mount Holly elementary schools.

Beginning on Jan. 10 and running for six weeks, the program will offer skiing, riding, and ice skating this year. Sponsored by the Ludlow Parent Teacher Group (PTG) and a collective of local businesses and organizations who are committed to giving back to their community, and who share a passion for skiing, the sports program began more than 50 years ago, and is a cherished tradition among area residents.

Owner of Open Door Vacation Rentals Noah Schmidt grew up in Ludlow, attended Ludlow Elementary School (LES), and feels grateful that the opportunity was available to him as a child. Schmidt said he developed a true love of skiing through his experiences in the program, and he wants to make sure any kid with an interest in outdoor sports can have the chance to participate, “even if they can’t pay.” Schmidt recognizes that skiing is expensive, and that can be a roadblock for some.

“Skiing is really a special sport,” Schmidt remarked. “It doesn’t matter if you’re 2 or 92, you can get out on the mountain, and enjoy time outside with friends. We are lucky to have a world-class resort here at Okemo,” Schmidt added. “It’s something we should take advantage of.”

Schmidt said he set up his company so that 1% of all income from his residential rentals will go back into the community, and this year he was able to cover the cost of all equipment rentals for the students. He’ll also supply snacks, and help in various ways throughout the season.

A generous donation from Mary W. Davis Realtor and Associates will go towards other program expenses. Okemo Mountain School has once again gifted helmets to students who are financially unable to procure one, and Vail Resorts is sponsoring free lessons during the first two weeks, so children new to the sport can have the opportunity to learn safely.

Volunteers are still needed, and donations are appreciated. Contact the PTG at LudlowPTG@gmail.com. Donations will be accepted by mail at Ludlow PTG, 45 Main Street, Ludlow, VT 05149.