New real estate agent expanding her business role in the community

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Local business owner Sue Barnett-Brandon, who currently operates the Random Finds gift shop on The Square in Bellows Falls, recently announced that she will be adding the title of real estate agent to her services, as she joins the Brattleboro Masiello Group real estate office.

“I am excited to be joining Steve Schoppmeyer, who manages the Brattleboro office, after completing the prelicensing class, the state exam, and the national exam,” Barnett-Brandon said in a recent interview. “I’m looking forward to working with and learning from Steve and his team as I develop my clientele.”

Established in 1966, and locally located at 218 Main Street in Brattleboro, the Masiello Group is a second-generation, family-owned and -operated company now led by Chris Massiello, who has been involved in the real estate business for more than 35 years. They have nearly 40 offices throughout northern New England, and are known as one of the most trusted brokerages in the northeast. The Masiello Group offers a variety of services, including mortgage, title, commercial, home warranty, and home relocation services.

Growing up locally in Saxtons River, Barnett-Brandon has been a resident of Westminster for more than 30 years with her husband, and knows the area very well. She splits her time between being a marketing director, running the Random Finds gift shop, owning a race car, and now, building up her real estate clientele.

“I’m thrilled to become a part of the Masiello team,” Barnett-Brandon said. “I first learned about Masiello after they had sold a house to my sister, and she had a great experience and trusts them, so, when I began pursuing my real estate license, it was logical for me to reach out and contact Mr. Schoppmeyer and the Masiello Group.

“I am licensed in Vermont and New Hampshire, so I can serve both states, and will be working in commercial, land, and private home sales. Living and working locally allows me to be very flexible when setting up appointments with clients. I can meet with customers in my shop during the day, or after hours wherever it is most convenient for the individual client. I believe that flexibility is a great asset that I’ll be able to offer.”