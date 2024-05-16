New owners continue tradition at Colonial House Inn

WESTON, Vt. – Longtime Vermont resident John Nunnikhoven passed away on April 1, at age 87, leaving behind a legacy of a true “mom-and-pop” family business.

A beloved presence in the community, and known for their friendly hospitality, Nunnikhoven and his wife Betty were the proprietors of the Colonial House Inn and Motel in Weston, Vt., from 1979-2002. They then sold the property to their daughter Kim and her husband Jeff Seymour, who ran the business for more than 20 years. John had been proud to say all three of his children, and two of his kids-in-law, worked at the inn over the years.

Kim was attending Castleton College when her parents purchased the five-acre property on Route 100. She said they’d been living in Danbury, Conn., and wanted to find something they could do together. The couple had fallen in love with Vermont when they first visited the state in the 1960s.

In 2014, Kim began working for the Town of Weston as the town clerk and treasurer, a big decision for her family at the time, because of the work required to run the motel and inn. “Initially, I wanted a part-time job,” Kim laughed, “but it wasn’t as part-time as I thought it would be.” She admits, however, that she loves the work, and being of service to her adopted hometown.

Kim feels grateful for her years at the inn, and having the opportunity to work alongside her family. Kim’s mom Betty is now 86, and Kim said, “Up until three years ago, she was still coming to the inn to make cookies and jellies.”

In May 2023, after more than 40 years of one family overseeing the inn, the Seymours made the decision to retire, and Kim was thrilled to meet another young family ready to take over and create their own memories at the historic property.

Lane and Alexandra “Ali” Knaack, their four-year-old daughter Rosie, and two dogs Raven and Blinkin have moved in, and are excited to establish roots in Weston, keeping the inn’s traditions alive while modernizing some of the amenities. They’ve updated some of the decor, are now offering online booking, and are awaiting a shipment of high-end, U.S.-made Saatva mattresses. Eventually, they have plans for a keyless, contactless check-in service.

Lane was living in Manchester, Vt., in the late 90s, and attending Okemo Mountain School in Ludlow. He said he used to drive past the Colonial House Inn “all the time.” His roots in the snowboarding community are deep, and he called on his friends for help once he and Ali made the decision to dive in. “Trial by fire,” Lane remarked.

“We could not have done it without Lane’s connections in the community,” Ali stated.

“My best friend, my niece and nephew, and so many others showed up right when the U-Haul arrived,” Lane recalled. They essentially became like a fire brigade, carrying everything into the inn.

On Friday, May 10, a team of workers hammered away, installing a new roof, and by Tuesday, May 14, Lane and Ali would be hosting dinner for participants of the Vermont Inn to Inn Walking Tour, an event that started in 2019, an

d which, after being suspended during Covid, has grown in popularity every year from 2021 to today.

A self-guided tour, the event runs from May to October, with four inns participating: The Colonial House, the Governor’s Inn in Ludlow, Golden Stage Inn in Proctorsville, and Inn Victoria in Chester. The tour offers guests dinner and one night’s lodging in each of the inns, with days spent walking (or driving) up to 13 miles per day, while enjoying the peaceful scenery of Vermont’s lush green mountains.

The Colonial House Inn and Motel has stunning views of both Bromley and Magic Mountain, and is only 10 miles from Okemo Mountain.

The Weston Priory, a community of Benedictine monks, isn’t far from the inn, and some visitors have been coming for decades, staying at the Colonial House. Ali mentioned that one of their first guests was an 80-year-old nun who said she’d been coming to the visit the priory for over 40 years.

Previously, Ali worked in commercial real estate, and Lane said she’s been the brains behind the successful startup. “She’s a badass,” he stated proudly.

“Their feet are well planted, and they have great energy,” Kim commented. “I think they will do really well here.”

The Seymours will be moving up the road a bit, after purchasing some land from a longtime employee of the inn, Byron Hart. Hart, and most of the inn’s staff, has stayed on, and Ali said they have all been incredibly helpful, especially Hart.

The Knaacks look forward to welcoming the winter sports crowds, and hosting events, dependent on what the Town of Weston allows. Happy to be neighbors of the Weston Playhouse, and for everything the town has to offer, they are ready to become an active part of the community.