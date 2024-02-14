New owners at New England Outdoor Furnaces put family first

NEWPORT, N.H. – Matthew and Sarah Pikus are finding the hands-on learning experience of being new business owners intriguing, especially since the company’s product was completely unfamiliar to the couple until recently.

The Pikus family moved from Minnesota to Vermont in 2020, and last year made the decision to purchase New England Outdoor Furnaces, a business based in Newport, N.H., selling Central Boiler outdoor furnaces. The inspiration first came to Matthew when he passed the company’s sign and thought, “What the heck is an outdoor furnace?”

Sarah relayed that she and Matthew are avid home improvers, “DIY-ers” who are always going back and forth to Home Depot for one project or another. It was on one of those trips that Matthew saw the sign and decided to further investigate.

“Matthew is very into energy efficiency,” Sarah explained. “So, learning about outdoor boilers was right up his alley.”

It was last May when they met with the former owners, and were trying to figure out how to make the deal work, but someone else was interested, and the business went under contract. “We thought, ‘well, it was a fun idea while it lasted,’” Sarah said.

When that contract fell through, the Pikuses were given a second chance.

“When we heard the news, we really felt that we were meant for this life,” Sarah remarked.

They needed to be financially creative, and consider their family’s needs before signing, but ultimately felt motivated to take on the new challenge.

As the father of four young daughters between ages 1 ½ and 7, Matthew noted, “It pays to be efficient when you can be.” His economical approach to supporting his family and leading a more sustainable lifestyle easily translated to the promotion of outdoor furnaces.

“I believe in the product,” he stated. “They are over 90% efficient, clean, easy to run, and conserve fuel. In Vermont and New Hampshire, wood is local and abundant, and many people have the ability to cut their own. In a relatively short amount of time, the boiler pays for itself.”

With the rising cost and finite supply of fossil fuels, a wood-burning, outdoor central boiler with the capacity to heat an entire house, garage, barn, workshop, and pool, can save the household a lot of money. “And the nice thing is,” adds Matthew, “unlike an indoor fireplace or woodstove, the wood and mess stay outside.”

Sarah explained that the boilers are designed to dry out the wood using “Fireball technology,” a swirling vortex of smoke and gas that creates a centralized flame, which burns about half the amount of wood as traditional woodstoves. “For instance,” Sarah detailed, “if you normally use seven cords of wood per winter, you might use three instead.”

The Pikuses want to expand the business within the community, and find ways to give back. Installation of the boilers needs to happen during the warmer months, when the ground isn’t frozen, and Matthew said he plans to host some community events this spring and summer to create awareness and educate people about the product.

“The units are between 1,500-3,000 pounds,” Matthew pointed out. “So, we won’t be taking them on the road.” But the Pikuses would like to spread the word about this renewable source of heating a home, which many people have never heard of or considered.