New owner Troy Caruso already making big changes at Fox Run Golf Club

LUDLOW, Vt. – Troy Caruso is the new owner of Fox Run Golf Club, formerly Okemo Valley Golf Club, and has wasted no time in making sweeping improvements.

The deal to purchase OVGC from Vail Resorts was final Friday, April 30, but extensive renovations had already been happening weeks prior under Caruso’s leadership. Caruso is also purchasing Tater Hill Golf Club from Vail, a deal that should be final in the coming weeks.

As for Fox Run Golf Club, which will still be a public course, the planned changes are dramatic and show a thoughtful attention to detail that promise an exceptional experience, whether on the 18-hole championship course or while relaxing before or after.

On the course, Caruso has installed six new forward tees, bought new equipment, has installed “a couple tractor trailer loads of sod” and completely refaced the bunkers, adding over 1,000 yards of sand. A new fleet of golf carts, all with GPS services, will be arriving in the coming weeks as will a new drink cart to help keep players hydrated.

The restaurant, renamed Calcuttas, is undergoing a complete renovation, with new décor, about a dozen TVs for an immersive sports experience, updated bar area, and built-in sound system. Two fire pits are also being added to the outdoor patio that will be focal points on fine weather days. The outdoor patio will also allow for live music. Musicians will be able to easily plug in to the sound system without the need for speakers of their own. Upstairs, a cigar lounge, which will feature a separate service bar, will overlook the lush 18th hole and the verdant vista beyond.

The menu is being developed under the guidance of local restauranteur Mark Williams of Sam’s and Mr. Darcy’s fame. Several raised beds on the patio will grow vegetables and herbs for use in the restaurant. Caruso is also looking for bartenders who will bring a bit of showmanship to their craft, adding “a little something different” to the experience. The target date for Calcuttas’ opening is June 1.

On the stone patio outside of the pro shop door, a food truck will serve golfers breakfast sandwiches and snacks with tables and chairs set up for gathering before a round.

The pro shop is also undergoing a complete renovation with a beautiful stone accent wall with all new apparel, merchandise, and equipment arriving in the coming weeks.

The driving range and family fore practice area are staying put, but Caruso is adding several family-friendly features to that area including bocce ball courts, horseshoe pits, and a dog park that will meander from behind the maintenance building along a trail to a small park with benches, eventually leading to a snowmaking pond.

The driving range ball dispenser will soon be updated so that ball purchase can be made onsite with a credit card rather than needing to go to the pro shop first for tokens.

There are several membership levels available with special access and discounts included. Pricing has risen slightly for new members but 2019 or 2020 annual members are being “grandfathered in” with reduced pricing.

Fox Run Golf Club is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contact the pro shop to book a tee time or for other details at 802-975-0864, or for other inquiries email janine@foxrungolf.org. Their website, www.foxrungolf.org, will be launching in the coming weeks.