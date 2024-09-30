New Fall Mountain Pharmacy open for business

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Marc and Gina Cote, the former owners of Greater Falls Pharmacy in Bellows Falls, have reopened their pharmacy business under a new name – Fall Mountain Pharmacy – at the same location, 78 Atkinson Street. The Cote’s also own the building.

The previous business (under a different owner) had closed in September of 2023, but the Cote’s always promised their customers they would reopen the pharmacy under a new name and business model and, surely enough, the new Fall Mountain Pharmacy successfully opened its doors on June 17. The Cote’s son, Jeff, who worked at the previous pharmacy on and off, is now the full-time manager of the new pharmacy.

“After the previous owner had broken the lease, it was rather quick to get our building back,” Jeff Cote said in a recent interview. “We started working towards opening the new store right away, but pharmacy is a complicated and highly regulated industry, so it takes time to set everything up; licensing, insurance, and all the vendor contracts, just to name a few of the many hurdles.

“Things worked out nicely for us because right after Greater Falls Pharmacy had closed, I was already planning to move back to the Vermont area, and I was able to arrive and help with the new business model and opening the store.”

A few of the services Fall Mountain Pharmacy now offers includes a local delivery service, compounding, compliance packaging, vaccine services, and a new customized phone app.

Co-owner Gina Cote is in charge of the front-end of the store.

“Currently, we are working on selling through the inventory of seasonal and household items, gifts, and cards we have, because we will not carry these items in the future,” Gina said. “Scrap booking supplies will remain a thriving part of our store, and new inventory is on the way.

“We are also going to be adding more holistic, over-the-counter medication, supplements and merchandise to provide more choices for our customers. We are also going to create an information-based space in the store with printed hand-outs and supporting products. There will be sections on how to improve sleep, improve digestion, support vascular health, diabetes, and inflammation, to name a few.

“The front end of our store will emerge over time, as this is a brand-new concept and means of engaging with customers. We are literally creating the store one section at a time.”

Mark Cote concluded, “We now have an app that allows patients to stay informed about their medications and can reach out through a built-in, HIPPA-compliant messenger, allowing us to answer any questions or concerns quickly.

“We are aiming to focus on health care for the community, and have been exploring many different approaches to this. We serve southeastern Vermont, but for compounding, we plan to serve the entire state. We will continue to make free deliveries within the village of Bellows Falls, and are expanding the delivery service to include anyone within 25 miles of the pharmacy…

“Fall Mountain Pharmacy is also a one-stop vaccine center, as we offer many other vaccinations such as RSV, pneumococcal, and shingles. Now is the best time to get your flu shot, as no appointments are needed and walk-ins are always welcome.”

Fall Mountain Pharmacy is located at 78 Atkinson Street in Bellows Falls, and the telephone number is 802 -428-4023. The store hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.