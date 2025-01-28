New committee to look at middle income housing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – At the Monday, Jan. 20, Springfield Selectboard meeting, the board signed the warning for the annual Town Meeting, to be held on Tuesday, March 4, at Riverside Middle School. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. The informational meeting is scheduled for Monday evening, March 3, at the Springfield High School, starting at 7 p.m. A list of the 13 articles to be presented and voted on by Australian ballot is accessible on the town website within the Jan. 20 meeting packet.

The board unanimously approved two permit applications for March events: a drive-up rabies clinic at Riverside Middle School, on March 1, from 1-3 p.m., sponsored by Vermont Volunteer Services for Animals Humane Society (VVSA); and a 5K triathlon, at Edgar May Recreation Center and along the Toonerville Trail, scheduled for March 22, from 9-11 a.m. Participants will swim 400 yards in the lap pool, bike 12 miles on spin bikes, and run 3.1 miles on the trail. Those interested in registering for the event can visit www.edgarmay.org/upcoming-events/2025-indoor-triathalon.

Springfield town manager Jeff Mobus asked the board to confirm three appointments to the ad hoc committee on middle income housing created by the board at their last regular meeting. Mobus explained that, “By charter, ad hoc committees last three years, then are either terminated or renewed by board action.”

Appointees Chuck Gregory, Pierre Sarrazin, and Vincent Fusca III were approved by the board. The Mount Ascutney Regional Commission (MARC) was named as an ex officio member of the committee, in accordance with Robert’s Rules.

Mobus presented the board with a request from Springfield Regional Development Corporation (SRDC) for $100,000. The money would come from funds received from the state as an economic development grant, to be used on the former J&L site. Mobus stated that the current balance in this fund is $760,000.

Board member Michael Schmitt inquired what the exact use of the funds would be, and Mobus replied that “expenses exceeded the allowable amount for their grant funding,” and this would cover the overage.

Schmitt asked if the money was going toward repair of the adjacent building, to which Mobus responded, “No.”

Mobus reminded Schmitt that the board had discussed the usage for the funds in an executive session, and he could not talk about it at the regular meeting. Finally, the board approved the SRDC request in a vote of 4-1, with Schmitt opposing.

Mobus updated the board on the water lines replacement project, explaining that the town had reduced the scope of work based on the costly bids received for the initial proposal. All new bids were to be submitted by Jan. 23, and Mobus said there had been several contractors present at the prebid meeting, therefore he was hopeful that the town would retain a successful bid.

The details for Project I and Project J can be found within the meeting packet on the town website, including priority list applications for both. The application for Project I, originally authorized by voters at the 2023 Town Meeting, is necessary due to recent alterations. Project J, which will go to a bond vote in the fall, would replace the water lines along Main and River Streets beginning in 2026. Mobus said the project will occur in conjunction with the replacement of sewer mains, so that the road “isn’t ripped up twice in back-to-back years.”

The board spent a few minutes reviewing budget reports, and Mobus remarked that the town is in good shape, “running pretty close on budget items…so we’re pretty excited.” However, Mobus mentioned that they were “expecting a hit” in the form of increased health insurance rates.

Board member Tara Chase announced that the Declaration of Equity and Inclusion Implementation Committee held a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, to address reports that an incident had occurred where a “hateful word” was written in snow on a car parked directly across from Union Street. Chase read a statement strongly condemning the act, and commented that the committee plans to host some “educational opportunities and spaces for people to come and be a part of making a change and making sure people feel safe within our community.”