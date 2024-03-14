Miss Bellows Falls update

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Progress on the Miss Bellows Falls Diner restoration project is building momentum, as the local nonprofit Rockingham For Progress (RFP) continues to move forward with both the new design for the diner, as well as local fundraising and grant-writing efforts.

Located near The Square in downtown Bellows Falls, the landmark eatery has been closed for several years, but is now in the process of being fully restored with the help and hard work of many people within the community.

In December of 2002, local residents Charlie Hunter and Jeff Dunbar started discussing the idea of reviving the diner as a community-supported enterprise. Being a RFP board member, Hunter discussed the idea with RFP President Bonnie North, who also liked the idea and agreed that RFP was the appropriate entity to take on the project and make it happen.

After substantial work with a group that included the diner owner, as well as Brian Doyle from the Preservation Trust, and renowned diner restoration expert Richard J. S. Gutman, a plan was devised so that RFP would become owners of the diner and leaders in the restoration project.

After having already received grants from the Preservation Trust of Vermont, the State of Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, and a Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant, RFP hired a project manager, Andrew Dey, and also brought in architectural designer Raphael Rosner of Austin Design Cooperative to create the conceptual design of the renovation project.

The project will include the restoration of the dining car itself, plus a redesign and rebuild of the kitchen, dining area, and bathroom addition to better support the successful operation of the diner. The new design will add 20 additional seats, including outdoor seating, and the original “barrel-roofed” diner will be transported offsite while the new construction is built.

RFP raised an impressive $175,000 for the project in 2023, and to keep on track, are looking to raise an additional $75,000 this year. They also continue to work closely with both the Vermont Preservation Trust and Brattleboro Area Development Corp for direction about additional grant and fundraising options.

Additionally, the community and local businesses have really stepped up to the plate, donating their time, money, materials, and store fronts to contribute to the fundraising efforts. RFP has also set up a website to fuel the project, where anyone interested in supporting the efforts can order high-quality, locally-sourced items made or designed by supporters of the project.

For example, Grace and Miss Mouse Soap Company has created a “Miss Bellows Falls” handcrafted soap pack for the cause, while Halladay’s Harvest Barn has put together a “Diner Box” of their hand-blended specialty dip and seasoning blends, and Lydia Daum of Amar&Riley designed a pin that is cast out of brass with an antique silver finish and inlaid with enamel. Of course, you can always go with the classic “Miss Bellows Falls” diner mug.

“The community has just been so supportive, and this project is a big lift for our little town,” Hunter said in a recent interview. “There are many residents and businesses contributing their time and resources, such as Studio 92 hair salon displaying our items for sale, and the Little Art Supply Store offering to be a ‘pick up spot’ so people have the option of picking up their items downtown, and Thad and Jan Guild of TMG Enterprises donating their drilling equipment so we could get soil test samples needed for the new kitchen area.

“It’s really great to see so many people coming together and chipping in to help build something that will improve our community.”

Moving forward, designer Raphael Rosner will be discussing the conceptual design of the new Miss Bellows Falls Diner on March 28, at the Rockingham Free Public Library. Additionally, on May 15, the Bellows Falls Opera House will be offering a special showing of the 1982 film “Diner,” starring Kevin Bacon, Mickey Rourke, and Ellen Barkin. For more information about the Miss Bellows Falls Diner and to support the project, visit www.missbellowsfalls.com or www.rockinghamforprogress.org.