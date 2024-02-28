Mardi Gras on Main Street

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fried Chicken. Filipino food. Arcade games. What do they all have in common?

All of these are carefully created in a fun atmosphere called Gamebird, on Main Street in Ludlow. Weston Nicoll quietly opened Gamebird in December 2021 during the pandemic, after a successful run as a restauranteur in New Orleans. Weston grew up in Ludlow, and felt a calling to come back and share his passion for food and fun. Armed as a well-trained culinary graduate and with an idea to ignite the Ludlow food scene with different flavors, Weston was ready to deliver the goods.

There is an eclectic grouping of retro arcade games for serious fun to keep the kids entertained, as well as a serious bar that serves creative cocktails, wine, and beer. But wait! That sounds like it could be most restaurants – however, this restaurant stands out because of the fusion between Southern comfort food that has a different twist and unique flavors such as lime and chili, to the special homemade hot sauce, and out of this world Filipino secret recipes.

What do you have to gain? A fun and spirited, back-to-the-basics retro childhood feeling with grown-up food and drinks. A win. Weston is unassuming and won’t wave his flag too much, but dip in and check out the food for yourself. You won’t be disappointed.