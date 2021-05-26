Main Street Arts planning come back

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Since 1988, Main Street Arts has been a mainstay on Main Street in Saxtons River. They opened in the building housing the former Odd Fellows Hall and have expanded over the years. First primarily a youth program, they offered art and dance classes under long-time Director Mary Hepburn. They added adult classes, concerts, and other events in their 100-seat theater.

Starting with the musical “Two Gentlemen form Verona” in 1998, they began producing a musical every year. Featuring Gilbert and Sullivan operettas, they eventually presented them all. In 2014, David Stern became artistic director in anticipation of Hepburn’s retirement. Stern became known for his production of big scale Broadway musicals. He started with “Les Miz” in their own theater. Then he moved to the Bellows Falls Opera House in 2016 with “Sweeney Todd,” which returned community theater to the Opera House after a long hiatus. “Jesus Christ Superstar” followed the next year and “Chicago” the following year.

While continuing mostly adult classes and presenting art exhibits in recent years, MSA became known mostly for its big Broadway productions. “Cabaret” was scheduled to open at the Opera House March 13, 2020. The Covid pandemic caused it to be “postponed” on March 11. MSA ran a few online programs, but on July 7, 2020 they were forced to “go dormant,” laying off their three employees, including Artistic Director Stern.

As of April 1 this year, MSA has reemerged with a number of new board members, including new co-chairs Gina Cote and Susan Still. Still says, “A lot has changed in 31 years.” She points out that, “We don’t have as many children, and kids have a lot more things to do.” She says Hepburn saw pretty much everything as art, which resulted in their becoming very inclusive. In that they found that “theater was one of the things that really worked.” While she admits it will be awhile before they will be able to mount another musical at the Opera House, they are looking at bringing back productions to their own theater.

This summer they will start with a series of outdoor Sunday evening events, running July 11 through Aug. 8 in Saxtons River. They will include instrumentalist Eugene Friesen, Sandglass Theater puppets, and Mary Cay Brass and Friends singers. Attendees can picnic or buy from a food truck.

With fewer employees, their two buildings are now their biggest expense. The board is looking at a business plan to make the buildings more sustainable. Still suggests they could become a “community center.” They are looking at partners among human services, small business, and civic organizations. Still suggests, “Perhaps, even a café.” She says they would like MSA to “become a place where all kinds of people can get to know each other and get needs met.”

The all-inclusive arts programming will continue. They are planning a program called “We Make the Road by Walking.” It involves community artists and facilitators in a series of community conversations. She named John Haddon, founder of Shakespeare and Co; Bronwyn Sims, improv dance theater clown and arts therapist; and Charles Norris Brown, writer and illustrator; as three of the artists involved.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the building or summer programs can contact the co-chairs Susan Still at susanstill7@gmail.com or Gina Cote at marcrph@vermontel.net.