Ludlow Trustees seeks bond approval for High Street project

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Village Trustees are looking for voters to approve a proposed $990,000 bond for a total replacement of the existing watermain, sewer, and storm water collect systems on High Street, with an informational meeting scheduled Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. via Zoom, and the vote scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 12.

According to engineering documents, the existing watermain on High Street has “reached the end of its usable life,” and at a four-inch diameter is undersized since it connects to an 8-inch pipe on both ends of the section.

The sewer collection system currently uses a 6-inch pipe and includes a series of bends and is also hampered by having no intermittent sewer manholes or access points along this stretch. The pipe will be upgraded to 8 inches and include seven new manholes.

The existing storm water collection system is characterized as “minimal” with improvements needed at two locations: a new 15-inch storm drain along the north side of High Street from Orion Avenue to Orchard Street, and an existing catch basin and storm drain pipe will also be replaced at the intersection of High and Depot streets.

According to the report, this project will “remediate concerns regarding potential system breaks which could result in risks to public health.” The replaced sewer pipe and manholes will also “reduce infiltration entering the sewer collection system” and reduce treatment volumes at the wastewater treatment facility. The project will also correct alignment issues with the pipes and allow for easier maintenance of the sewer system.

The project is slated to start construction in June of 2021 with completed construction expected by the end of September.

The Tuesday, Jan. 5 informational meeting Zoom link can be found on the town website. The actual bond vote is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Ludlow Town Hall. All Covid-19 safety procedures will be in place during the voting. Citizens are also encouraged to request absentee ballots.