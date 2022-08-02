Ludlow tables ATV discussion

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Selectboard meeting on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, concerned, in majority, the proposal made by Vice President of the Reading All Terrain Sportsman Club Stevan Laskevich at the previous July 11 meeting to open up select roads in Ludlow to ATVs and UTVs. Several members of the public weighed in on what is becoming an increasingly controversial topic, the concern being that Ludlow may open all of its roads to ATVs, as Newport, Vt. did in 2021, affecting the town’s personality and charm, besides concerns about noise and road quality.

Before the board opened up the topic of ATVs in Ludlow to comments and questions from the public, there was internal conversation on whether the subject should be tabled, allowing for more discussion, or perhaps brought to a petition, making a definitive decision on the matter. Board Chair Bruce Schmidt stated that he was in favor of tabling it, the “easier option,” saying that he is “always on the side of letting democracy play out,” and that bringing the matter to a petition “shuts down the discussion.” Various members of the public on the other hand questioned aloud why this matter was being put before the town at all. “This is one man’s idea,” said a resident, alluding to Laskevich and his proposal. Schmidt reiterated that the subject was merely up for discussion. No decision was made on the subject, and the board ultimately ended up tabling it, allowing for more conversation in the future.

The meeting was also marked by an inconsistent, sometimes absent, Zoom connection, in which online attendants had difficulty following a meeting without video and with spotty audio. Interested parties can view the meeting tonight, Tuesday, Aug. 2, on Okemo Valley TV’s website, www.okemovalley.tv.

Other matters at the meeting involved holiday pay for government employees and the reappointment of the Ludlow Town Fire Warden, Brett Sanderson.

The next Ludlow Selectboard meeting will take place on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 in the Town Hall.