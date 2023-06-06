Ludlow Selectboard discusses fire department benefits

LUDLOW, Vt. – At their meeting on Monday, June 5, the Ludlow Selectboard continued their discussion of several previously addressed topics, as well as considering the possibility of implementing a benefits program for current and future members of the Ludlow Volunteer Fire Department.

Taking up the topic of another new ambulance from the previous meeting, Municipal Manager Brendan McNamara informed the board that, while the new ambulance purchase would still need to be put to the town’s voters, it is possible to lock in the price for the ambulance now, before costs increase further. If the purchase does not pass with the town’s voters, the town will not be “held to purchase [the] ambulance,” McNamara said.

Ludlow Ambulance Department Chief Stephanie Grover told the board that three ambulances were now often needed during the winter ski season. While the older of the town’s two ambulances was sold when a new ambulance arrived last month, the forthcoming purchase would be used to bring the total to three ambulances, allowing the older ambulance to be reserved for use as a backup when necessary. Ultimately, the motion passed, with the purchase pending approval by voters.

Also on the agenda was a follow-up to May’s discussion concerning the replacement of the windows at the Black River Valley Senior Center. McNamara told the board that, upon consulting with Ludlow Building and Grounds Foreman Kevin MacPherson, they agreed that “it would be best to budget [the window replacement], rather than…drain it from our capital fund.” This would mean delaying the replacement of the windows until next spring, or possibly after July 1, 2024.

Acting Chair Justin Hyjek disagreed, noting that, “the need for new windows is apparent.” “I usually don’t go against the recommendation of the department head or the town manager,” he said. “I think this is a unique circumstance where I would be inclined to follow through.”

Former Selectboard Chair Bruce Schmidt also spoke to the issue as a citizen, saying he believes that the town should be paying for the entire building’s windows to be replaced. “I am perplexed as to why we are even asking the senior center to put money into this,” Schmidt told the board. “We would not ask the Expeditionary School to put in new windows…I can’t believe the Town of Ludlow can’t find 16 grand to fix those windows, instead of taking it from our seniors.”

Because the meeting agenda did not include a proper warning for the awarding of a window replacement bid, the selectboard tabled the issue for a special meeting, to occur within the next week, in order for it to be properly warned, at which point the matter would be decided.

A discussion was also introduced regarding the possibility of implementing what was referred to as a “Length of Service Awards Program” (LOSAP) for members of the Ludlow Fire Department. McNamara told the board that, “finding volunteers to staff the department is extremely, extremely difficult.” The LOSAP is intended to compensate volunteer firefighters with what was described as a “pension plan,” as well as incentivize new volunteers to join and remain with the department.

Noting that this program has already been implemented statewide in New York, Neil Martin, a current Ludlow firefighter and former volunteer with a department on Long Island, told the board that Ludlow would be the first municipality in Vermont to implement such a program, though he hopes Vermont will eventually introduce a similar statewide program. “We’re trying to make it attractive for people to join our department, but more importantly to stay on board at our department,” Martin said. “A person that’s here for 25 years and reaches the age limit of 62 could be making $1,000 a month in retirement income, and… it’s something [people] can look forward to by serving the town.”

This discussion was meant to prompt further investigation, with the hope that the board could take action on implementing the LOSAP next year. The board consensus was that this was a worthwhile conversation, and they will continue to discuss and review options going forward.

Because the first Monday of July falls on July 3, the board decided to move their next meeting, tentatively, to the second Monday of the month, July 10, at 6 p.m.