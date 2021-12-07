Ludlow Selectboard approves town-wide mask mandate

LUDLOW, Vt. – During their Monday, Dec. 7 meeting, the Ludlow Selectboard approved a town-wide mask mandate, termed a “rule,” effective immediately, requiring all individuals to wear face coverings while indoors at locations that are open to the public the town and the village, in order to prevent and mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and protect the public health and safety of the town of Ludlow.

Due to issues with enforcement, the mandate is considered a non-enforceable rule, not an ordinance, since a “rule” cannot be petitioned for reversal. Ludlow’s Municipal Manager Scott Murphy said the primary method of enforcement is educating the public and requesting voluntary compliance.

Discussion centered on the perspective of business owners who are looking at a large influx of visitors into the town over the next few months. The rule will provide business owners with additional support to enforce mask wearing since the edict was coming from the town. The measure passed 3 to 1, with one board member abstaining.

The mandate is in effect for 45 days and then needs to be renewed every 30 days thereafter until April 30, 2022 when the state’s window allowing town mask mandates ends.