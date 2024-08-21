Ludlow Labor Day events to bring summer to a close

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Firefighters Association and American Legion Post 36 are looking forward to the events they will be hosting Labor Day weekend, on Saturday, Aug. 31, to conclude the summer.

The Ludlow Firefighters Association Five Alarm 5K will kick off the festivities, beginning at 9 a.m., with open registration starting at 7:30 a.m. Following the race/walk, the groups will be hosting a community day for the Town of Ludlow. The American Legion members will be cooking the food provided at the Community Day event. Food will be served beginning at 12 p.m., and will consist of hamburgers, hot dogs, roasted chicken, and salads.

“We were granted funds from Vermont Community Foundation to have a post-flood get together,” reported Angela Kissell of the Ludlow Fire Department. She explained the foundation likes when communities team up, so they paired with the Ludlow American Legion to hold the free Community Cookout event. The $3,500 grant was put towards the food, drinks, and DJ, to help bring the Ludlow community together.

The firefighters association will be hosting a raffle with more than 50 prizes available to winners, as well as a golf ball drop, which will begin around 10 a.m., and winners will be announced around 2 p.m. Many activities will be provided for children, including face painting, a bounce house, and various games and activities for them to take part in.

The firefighters association will also have a booth dedicated to providing information and packets about emergency action plans available to all in attendance. The Ludlow Firefighters Association and American Legion Post 36 hope to see you at this wonderful family- and community-oriented event.