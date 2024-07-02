Ludlow Fire Chief Peter Kolenda retires after 25 years of service

LUDLOW, Vt. – Retiring Ludlow Fire Chief Peter Kolenda waved as he exited the Ludlow Fire Station on Sunday, June 30, at 12 p.m. Kolenda was being honored with a boisterous “escort home,” sirens blaring and lights flashing in celebration of the chief’s last day on the job. Kolenda recently announced his retirement from the department, after serving the town for 25 years.

Led by three of the Ludlow Fire Department (LFD) lime-yellow trucks, the procession included firetrucks from the neighboring towns of Proctorsville, Chester, Plymouth, and Mount Holly, as well as the Ludlow Ambulance Service.

A statement posted on the Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department (PFD) Facebook page read, “Many folks may not realize that Chief Kolenda started out in the fire service here at PFD. He even became our chief before relocating to Ludlow and joining the Ludlow Fire Department many years ago. Once with LFD, he continued to make a difference here in Proctorsville through mutual aid.”

“Thank you, Chief, for all your years of service to Ludlow and the greater area,” the statement from PFD concluded.

Before climbing into LFD Fire Engine #2 for the escort to his home on Preedom Hill, Kolenda quipped, “I’m still fire chief for 12 more hours!”

Traditionally an all-volunteer fire department, Ludlow decided to hire its first full-time fire chief. Ben Whalen, who previously served as fire chief in Chester, and as state fire marshal, will take over the position on July 1. Whalen worked alongside Kolenda for two weeks prior to stepping in as chief.

“Knowing Peter was going to retire, we thought it was the right time to take this crucial step,” said municipal manager Brendan McNamara. “As a town [whose occupancy] can go as high as 30,000 in winter, we made the decision to hire a full-time fire chief.”