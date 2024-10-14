Londonderry will not assist with FEMA process, O’Keefe resigns

LONDNDERRY, Vt. – At their Oct. 7 meeting, the Londonderry Selectboard discussed a trash compactor, the FEMA hazard mitigation grant program application processes, and the resignation of town administrator Shane O’Keefe.

Meg Staloff, program manager of the Southern Vermont Economy Project, of Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation (BDCC), was in attendance to discuss the three tiers of programs and assistance they offer local communities. Staloff said BDCC supports businesses, individuals in the workforce, and community programs and grant workshops to help communities move forward.

O’Keefe said he wanted to submit Phase 2 of the South Village Wastewater Project, stating, “that is clearly an economic development as well as housing-related project.” He hoped that would be an easy project to obtain funding for. The board approved the motion to submit the project for consideration. Staloff encouraged the town, along with other communities, to submit a list of projects.

Solid waste coordinator Esther Fishman then discussed the trash compactor they are trying to obtain for the transfer station. As discussed in previous meetings, there will be a significant cost upfront to purchase the compactor, but a savings in the amount of trucking needed to haul away waste.

The board discussed positioning of the unit, along with a slab for it to sit on. O’Keefe suggested looking at other towns for suggestions. Board Chair Tom Cavanagh agreed, “Do the research, and do it right the first time.”

Given the four to six week lead time to obtain the compactor, and the necessity to pour a concrete slab fairly soon, as the “weather is not conducive with waiting too long,” as board member Taylor Prouty said, the board moved to order the compactor and do the research more quickly in order to prepare the space and slab for the unit when it arrives.

The transfer station is also looking to purchase a vending machine for punch cards, and will be updating the facility fee structure for 2025. After discussion, the board approved a residential sticker for $15, an increase of $5, and a commercial sticker for $40, an increase of $15. Also effective Jan. 1, 2025, the transfer station will charge one punch on the punch cards for recycling.

Fishman pointed out she wanted to get all of the updates and fee structures finalized, and wants to send out all of the information at once.

Chris Cole, owner of Cole Engineering and project engineer of the Town Office Project, stated that the project was on schedule. O’Keefe announced he had a change order to submit for $5,288 to remove a window, which has vermiculite insulation and needs to be removed by a certified asbestos removal company. He also requested a change order for $1,156 for heating to be added into the closet backstage area where the board meets. He said that is a minimal cost, and may be a good idea. The board approved both requests.

The board moved to discuss the FEMA hazard mitigation grant program applications, and the procurement process. The town has debated whether or not they would hire one engineer to work with all of the property owners who are submitting applications, such as the Jelleys, Merrills, and Platts.

One downfall is that the upfront cost of an engineer for an elevation project could be $8,000 for one property owner. If the town hires the engineer and pays those costs upfront, and the property owner does not move forward with the project or is denied funding, the town is out those costs. The other option is to have the engineer provide a bid for each job and design plan, and propose it to the property owner if they want to pay that expense themselves.

“It’s going to be a ton of work for somebody,” O’Keefe explained, noting the amount of information needed for an elevation project is major, including an elevation certificate and an engineering design plan in order to submit each application to FEMA. O’Keefe noted there’s a lot of risk on an elevation project, but much less on a buyout.

Property owners also have a buyout option, and “the state will do all the legwork on that sort of project.” But with that option, the town loses a property off the tax list, and the homeowners are left to find a place to live. O’Keefe added that what they get for their home may not get them an equivalent option to move into. “There’s no easy answer.”

The board agreed they can’t add all of the tasks onto someone’s workload, but also noted they did not have funding to hire someone to specifically be a project manager to hire an engineer and oversee each application process. It was then discussed that the town could let each property owner handle their application procurement themselves, with hopes that nothing gets processed incorrectly or missed, without the town working on behalf of each landowner.

Ultimately, O’Keefe recommended that “the property owners run with it at this stage…we just don’t have the person power.” He noted other projects, such as the wastewater and town office renovations that are happening, or not happening, because there are so many other projects on their agenda.

Cavanagh and Prouty agreed, saying, “There’s no good or clear path.” Member Martha Dale expressed, “I’m just sorry that we don’t have the horsepower to help.” The board moved to not proceed with the FEMA hazard mitigation application procurement process assistance.

The board is looking into companies to update the town’s website and make it more user-friendly and easier to navigate. They had five companies they wanted to narrow down to three to get information and pricing from, noting they would also like a town logo design and other brand recognition to be cohesive.

Dale then announced O’Keefe’s resignation, and read his letter to those in attendance. “It’s been a true pleasure working with the board,” he wrote, “along with colleagues, volunteers, and citizens that make Londonderry such a wonderful community.” His resignation is effective with the adjournment of the 2024 annual Town Meeting on March 4, 2025, unless a successor is hired before that date. He noted he would likely be available part time if necessary. “It’s time to retire,” O’Keefe said to the board.

Dale expressed, “I’m sorry to receive your resignation, but thank you now for this.”

The board thanked O’Keefe for his work. Dale and board member James Ameden will co-lead a hiring process, in hopes to have someone fill the position before March. The board is also looking for winter maintenance crew members, and will continue to search until the open positions are filled.

The Londonderry Selectboard meets on the first and third Monday of each month, at 6 p.m.