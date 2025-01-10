Londonderry talks reappraisal, Williams Dam

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – One of the first points of discussion at the Jan. 6 Londonderry Selectboard meeting was the results of the listers’ 2024 equalization study. Jeremiah Sund, town assessor, explained that the State of Vermont is mandating many towns to conduct townwide reappraisals, due primarily to the rise in property values since previous reappraisals. This difference is used to determine a town’s common level of appraisal (CLA).

The CLA is a percentage which reflects the difference between property values at the previous townwide reappraisal and the sale prices of properties in the intervening years. This value is then applied to adjust the state education tax rate across all taxpayers in Londonderry. The goal of a reappraisal is to reduce or eliminate the adjustment applied to the education tax rate, meaning that taxpayers are paying education taxes proportional to their actual property value.

Sund reported that Londonderry’s CLA is at 86%, which is higher than the state average of 72%. This means Londonderry currently has a lower education tax increase than many other towns.

The board of listers then proposed a restructuring, to allow the board to be composed of two elected members and one hired assessor until the annual Town Meeting. This would allow Sund to continue to perform the same duties and responsibilities of a lister, while not holing the same authorities of a lister.

The planning commission then requested their allotted stipend of $4,200 for the 2024-2025 fiscal year be used to purchase new chairs for the town hall balcony, recognizing the town hall renovation committee. Furthermore, the stipend for the 2025-2026 fiscal year to be reduced to $3,000, with the difference of $1,200 divided between education and communication for the planning commission. The selectboard thanked them for their generosity, but noted that this funding that comes from tax dollars and may need to be voted on. Town administrator Shane O’Keefe suggested they could “take the money and donate it back.” The selectboard added the topic to the agenda for the next meeting, when they planned to further discuss budgets.

The recommendation on the future of the Williams Dam was next on the agenda, which, according to O’Keefe, has not been dealt with since August. Board Chair Tom Cavanagh said he would like to get alternatives on where a dry hydrant could go, or how it would work if they remove the dam.

Board Vice Chair Martha Dale suggested getting other options all together, including sistering, after the controversy during pervious discussions of the town’s options. Board member Jim Ameden added it would be good to speak with Scott Jensen, river management engineer for the state, noting that, regardless of everyone’s opinions on the matter, Jensen would answer everyone’s questions. O’Keefe suggested getting all of the “decision makers” together at an upcoming meeting.

The board moved to appoint Helen Hamman, Londonderry Conservation Commission member, to the Long-term Community Recovery committee, filling the 12 seats on the board.

The board then approved a change order for $19,894 for town hall insulation, adding they would receive a credit of $1,108 to omit installing floor-level outlets in the town clerk and treasurer’s office, and anticipated another credit for omitting shelving units. O’Keefe noted they are about to put walls up, and they should be “close to not having any more change orders.”

Treasurer Tina Labeau briefly went over the 2026 budget, and reported an anticipated tax rate increase of about $0.04.

The Londonderry Selectboard meets on the first and third Mondays, at 6 p.m.