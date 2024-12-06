Londonderry establishes Long-term Community Recovery Plan committee

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – At the Dec. 2 meeting, the Londonderry Selectboard appointed members to their newly established FEMA Long-term Community Recovery Plan committee. The committee will go through a process to prepare the town for remediation and recovery plans. They will hold a visioning exercise, and prioritize recovery and resilience projects, as well as community development projects. From there, they will create playbooks from their list, creating steps to envision how each project would develop.

“The town needs a broad vision that the selectboard and community can all agree on,” the room concurred with this public comment.

The proposed list from Board Chair Tom Cavanagh, who was not present, was read by Vice Chair Martha Dale. Suggested members were Maryann Morris, housing commission; Rich Phelan, South Londonderry Fire, EMS, and EMD; Paul Hendler, South Londonderry Fire; Georgianne Mora, former selectboard; Jen Greenfield, planning commission; Pam Spaulding, planning commission; Jim Ameden Jr., Londonderry Fire and selectboard; Hunter Kaltsas, Hunter Excavating; and Tom Cavanagh, selectboard.

Dale said that she had expressed the strong desire to be on the committee, but was not appointed. Town administrator Shane O’Keefe stated that they cannot have three selectboard members on the committee or it can be considered as a selectboard meeting, which they want to avoid.

Public comment warned the board of any conflicts of interest, specifically referring to Hunter Excavating having “a vested interest in flood recovery” in the town, and also paid by the town for many other projects. They noted they were in favor of Hunter, but wanted to make sure it was a “clean” choice, adding that other businesses on Main Street should be avoided as well.

The board discussed and passed the motion to appoint the list of suggested members, with the option to add or change the list, and more specifically look at adding a conservation commission member to the committee if possible. The Long-term Community Recovery Plan committee can have up to 12 members, who will work directly with FEMA representatives for guidance, and to serve for a term of one year.

On other agenda items, short-term rental (STR) administrator Andy Dahlstrom reiterated that he sent out registration deadline letters to those who had not yet registered. “I’ve never seen so much mail,” he stated. There was “such a response from that letter,” he saw over 20 new registrations already, along with corrections. Some applicants do not need to register as they do not meet the STR requirements. Dahlstrom estimated about 90 total registered STRs, and added he would have a more concrete number of unregistered owners by the next meeting.

The board moved to discuss a newly vacant lister position. Patricia Delgiorno moved out of town, and by statute, that position then becomes vacant immediately. O’Keefe said the appointment needed to be filled by Jan. 6, so they would need any and all applications received by Jan. 2.

The board then approved the use of the town hall for a reading of “A Christmas Carol,” to be held on Dec. 20, from 5-9 p.m., to benefit the South Londonderry Free Library.

The Londonderry Selectboard will meet again on Monday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m.