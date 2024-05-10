Londonderry discusses proposed zoning bylaw amendment

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – At the May 6 meeting, the Londonderry Selectboard heard from planning commission member Dick Dale on the proposed updated zoning bylaws, which were voted on and approved by the planning commission board at their April 28 meeting. The amended bylaws would replace the 2008 zoning bylaws.

Dale thanked the current zoning officer Will Goodwin, the selectboard, and town administrator Shane O’Keefe for their help and support along the way. He said members of the development review board also came out to the planning commission meetings and actively participated in creating the language, and helped fix any errors or mistakes they found.

The board voted and accepted the planning commission’s submission of the proposed zoning bylaw amendment. Next on the agenda was to set a date for the public hearing, in order to get public feedback and officially approve the amendment as written.

Selectboard Chair Tom Cavanagh expressed that he wanted a little more time to look over the packet, indicating that it was extensive. Any changes or corrections that the board may want to make to the amended bylaws would need to be done before holding the public hearing, which needs to be warned 15 days prior to the meeting date. This meant that setting the date depended on the decision to approve the amended bylaws as written.

Board member Melissa Brown urged, “These folks have worked really hard for four years,” obtaining feedback and comments from many boards and the public officials to get it right. “It’s unlikely that everyone is going to be happy with the unified development bylaws,” Brown continued, “but a lot of work has been done to get this as right as possible.” She pleaded that time is of the essence in getting the bylaws approved, and keeping the process moving by setting a date for the public hearing.

Cavanagh held up the large packet, “Have you seen this?”

Brown countered, “It’s not like you just got that today… you’ve followed this pretty closely and offered a lot of recommendations.” Brown also stated that the document is “summarized pretty carefully.”

Cavanagh said, “It’s not too much to have a couple of weeks to look through.” Board member Jim Fleming agreed, “I don’t think he’s wrong to ask for time to look through it.”

The board voted, and it was determined they would meet Monday, May 13, to approve the language as written or make changes, and set the date for the public hearing.

Brown thanked Dale for his time and efforts.

The board then heard from Andy Dahlstrom, the newly appointed short-term rental (STR) administrator. He asked questions and confirmed details of the STR ordinance, to better clarify the information so he could effectively help applicants fill out paperwork and understand the process and regulations more clearly.

Dahlstrom noted that the language may be slightly vague when it comes to the number of people that can occupy an STR, being two people per bedroom plus two additional people. Brown said that may need to be updated to make it more enforceable.

Dahlstrom also discussed fire alarms, which it was determined is a state regulation, and not necessary to regulate at a town level. Cavanagh explained that if something weren’t up to code, Dahlstrom should report it to a state official or fire marshal in this case. It was discussed that fire marshals are very busy, and can’t come out to inspect every STR location, though they can come out if they are called. Brown suggested that the STR administrator should have the ability to uphold regulations, regardless of them being state or town, in order to “take some pressure off” state officials.

The STR application was then discussed, being that it is “self-serving,” meaning STR owners fill it out themselves and hang it in their STR units. Board member Martha Dale suggested random surveys where the town can conduct inspections at their discretion.

The board then approved a West River Farmers Market vendor permit for use of Williams Park, a coin drop near Hells Peak Road on Sept. 14, and One Londonderry Parkrun to use Brooks Lane and other town roads for a walk or run event every Saturday from Memorial Day through Columbus Day.

The board waived the bidding process for the town office renovation project construction and asbestos remediation contracts, and awarded the job to Catamount Inc. for $16,250, to be paid by town reserve funds. They also ratified the contract for the storm damage excavation services for Memorial Park, awarded to Holder Excavating.

The next selectboard meeting will be held Monday, May 20, at 6 p.m.