Londonderry adopts amended STR ordinance, approves website vendor

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – At the April 21 meeting, town administrator Aileen Tulloch announced that the town office building renovation project was near completion. “Staff will hopefully start moving in by April 28,” she reported, and the trailer currently providing office space will be removed by May 20.

The board then heard about the village wastewater management ordinance. The committee is working on the final revisions to the document, and plans to present the proposed draft at the May 5 or May 19 selectboard meeting. The committee wants to give the selectboard time to review the “lengthy document,” with the main remaining question to be answered, will the selectboard be functioning as the village wastewater system operator? This was discussed at the March 17 meeting, and is typically how other towns structure the position.

Short-term rental (STR) administrator Andy Dahlstrom then reviewed some of the proposed amendments to the STR ordinance. Some changes include requiring a Knox Box for units that have an automatic fire alarm system; having a second means of escape, or egress, in every sleeping space of each registered unit; and each STR owner is responsible for removal or recycling, trash, ash and coals from grills and fire pits, and all other waste. Noncompliant properties will be fined for each offense, with the rate of the fine increasing with each offense. The drafted ordinance, listing the proposed amendments and fine fees, is available on the town website within the April 21 meeting packet.

The selectboard unanimously voted to adopt the amended ordinance, and has warned the adoption for public review.

A representative from Green Mountain Power (GMP) then reported on the pole upgrade project, to begin in late May. GMP is making upgrades throughout the state, and plans to work from Weston to Londonderry, along Route 100, rebuilding circuits and upgrading poles and lines. They added that if a resident wants to upgrade what they already have, they would make those accommodations upon request at the customer’s expense. This project will result in some power outages while the crews are working.

Moving through the agenda, Board Chair Tom Cavanagh declared, “The Londonderry fire station needs to move.” The department has had financial issues because of flooding, and are actively searching for a new facility or a property to build one on.

Prouty asked if the ownership needed to be connected directly to the fire department, which was unknown. Prouty said there was previous discussion about possibly moving the road crew and town garage to a piece of private land, and swapping properties, moving the fire station to the current town garage facility.

The board plans to look at the town maps to identify a property that may be able to be connected to the wastewater, with water available or the ability to drill a well, and that isn’t in the floodplain. The board hopes to find a solution “soon.”

Treasurer Tina Labeau then read from a vendor proposal to update the town’s website so that it has better usability and funtionality. Tulloch conducted some extensive research into a few options. Labeau said they want a company with a strong history working with town and local government websites, and prefer quality over speed, someone who can meet requirements and not just deadlines. “We didn’t necessarily look at the least expensive because you get what you pay for.”

Of three options, Labeau and Tulloch proposed Civic Plus with a $15,000 contract, which includes a $5,560 initial onboarding fee, and $5,560 per year for five years. The board approved the contract, agreeing that spreading the costs out over time was preferred over one front-load cost.

The Londonderry Selectboard meets the first and third Mondays, at 6 p.m.