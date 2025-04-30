Local hiker conquering cancer and Pacific Crest Trail

NORTH WALPOLE, N.H. – North Walpole-native and 1984 Fall Mountain Regional High School graduate, Dean Gay, is sharing his very personal story, because it is an important and inspirational story to tell. A life-long athlete and now an avid hiker, Dean, otherwise known by his trail name, 4Runner, was at the top of his game in January of 2024, having just secured a permit to hike the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), something that he had been working towards for several years.

“My start date was April 14 at the southern terminus in Campo, Calif., along the Mexican border,” Dean said in a recent interview. “The adventure would take me 2,650 miles through California, Oregon, and Washington, to the northern terminus on the Canadian border.”

As Dean prepared for his hiking adventure, his life would suddenly take a dramatic turn, for one day while on his daily training hike, he noticed a swollen gland on the left side of his neck. After visiting his doctor and having an ultrasound and CAT scan, he then visited with an ears-nose-throat (ENT) specialist who confirmed a cancer diagnosis, and performed a biopsy on the swollen lymph node.

The biopsy results indicated a P16-positive squamous cell carcinoma, which the doctors told Dean was the most responsive to treatment and the best-case scenario. Surely a positive ray of light amongst the clouds.

“It was still a shock to me,” Dean stated. “Me? A healthy, 58-year-old outdoor adventurist, really? However, what I then started to realize, as cancer invaded my life, was that now the smaller nuances would need to be celebrated.”

The next few months would be a whirlwind of appointments and treatments for Dean, his wife Theresa, and their three sons. Theresa would take on many roles in helping her high school sweetheart; head nurse, lead support, patient advocate, and recording secretary all in one.

After a PET scan revealed, thankfully, that the cancer had not spread throughout his body, Dean learned that it was only in his lymph nodes and at the base of his tongue. Needless to say, Dean and his family and friends were happy and relieved that the cancer had not spread.

“What relief,” Dean said. “I had the best night of sleep that night! Then, the doctors had ordered that I try to gain some weight before my treatments, so I started eating a lot of ice cream, but little would I know that within a few weeks, I would not be able to tolerate ice cream and most other foods and liquids.”

After meeting with his team of doctors – ENT, oncologist, and radiation oncologist – it was determined that a combination of radiation therapy and chemotherapy was the better option than surgery, and starting in late February, Dean endured seven weeks – 35 treatments – of radiation therapy.

“In my mind, I was still thinking that I could just get on the Pacific Crest Trail a little later than planned, and I naively thought I could still go on my training hikes during treatment. But radiation treatment in the mouth and neck areas assaults your functions of eating, swallowing, and breathing. I had to force myself to consume even water because it was so painful, and by the end of the treatments I had lost 45 pounds.”

Of course, Dean was forced to postpone his PCT hiking adventure while he recovered from his enduring, painful treatments, but this is where this story gets much better. Dean had a lot of support around him during his illness, and has bounced back to once again to continue his passion of hiking.

“What kept me going during my cancer ordeal was my dreams, my passion, and my village of supporters. From my wife, sons and family, to friends, neighbors, and coworkers. I also have immense gratitude for my team of doctors and all who provided kindness and hope at the hospitals.”

On the final day for 2025 PCT permits to be issued, and almost one year after his cancer ordeal, Dean secured his ticket, and on April 18 finally realized his dream of hiking the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail, which he is currently tackling. You can follow Dean Gay’s daily journey on YouTube by searching “Dean’s List.”

Dean is also hiking to raise awareness and funds for the cancer organization that helped him: Support for People with Oral and Head and Neck Cancer (SPOHNC). Donations can be made in Dean’s honor at www.spohncstore.org/pages/memorial-honorarium.