Jump on the train

WINDSOR, Vt. – Before we get on the train, we need to tell you who the conductor will be on the train: Farnsworth. Ok, I know what you are you thinking, with a name like that, why is he the conductor? This train I am metaphorically referring to is DePot Shop in Windsor, Vt. Ralph Farnsworth leads the enthusiastic group that has been a pioneer in the local cannabis scene since 2022.

Some might wonder why DePot Shop does so well, when it is obvious that it is not fueled by tourists. There is an easy answer. When I arrived for the interview, I was quickly offered a seat in a very big truck with Farnsworth, and he and I set off on a tour. We stopped at his childhood home, drove past his schools, family farmland, but lastly a stop at a run-down warehouse. When we looked at the warehouse, Farnsworth mentioned that he now owns the building that he once threw rocks at when he was a precocious teenager. The irony is that now he has had to pay to replace those windows all these years later.

It is clear to see that Farnsworth’s journey has been filled with life lessons, because never have I met someone that was instantly so welcoming. After the tour, we settled in for lunch at a local pizza spot, where his crew joined us for lunch. It was clear that this was not for show just because I was there, but rather this was a regular event because he really does like the people that work for him.

Back to the dispensary, the customer is greeted by a greeter, and then welcomed by a staff that is quick to remember what you like, and showcase an ever-changing whiteboard that is filled with cannabis from growers that are both small and large from around the state. Farnsworth tries hard to focus on the whole customer, with everything from merch to events that he hosts regularly, so that he can get his customers together. It is obvious that Farnsworth, his wife, and the team are in it not just for success, but are more interested in the success of their community. DePot Shop is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Check out www.depotshopvt.com.