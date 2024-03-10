Josh Mosher: a local musician who loved, served his community

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Our local community recently suffered a heartbreaking setback with the unexpected loss of Josh Mosher, a wonderful and dedicated community leader who loved music, movies, and promoting the arts in his community.

Originally from Westminster and a 1997 graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School, Josh was a beacon within the community, a team player who was always willing to donate his time and musical talents to any local fundraiser, cause, or benefit that crossed his path.

He was a valued team member at Sonnax Transmission Industries in Bellows Falls for over 20 years, and was also an important cog in the wheels that turn the Bellows Falls Opera House (BFOH), where Josh worked in ticket sales, concessions, promotion, and also helped handle the venue’s social media platforms.

Jennifer Jung Heidbrink is executive director at Parks Place, and Josh’s friend and BFOH coworker. “Someone posted after his passing that Josh checked his attitude at the door, and that’s exactly who he was. He was a genuine person, and wasn’t afraid to tell you the truth, even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. As a colleague, I couldn’t have asked for a better employee, as he was always willing to fill in when needed and help in any way he could.

“Prior to the BFOH opening back up after COVID, a few staff members met at my house as we were trying to put everything back together. Afterward, I messaged Josh and said ‘I’m not sure we can do this,’ and he responded with ‘Don’t worry Jenny, we got this.’ Josh has left a huge hole in the heart of the BFOH team. His dedication and genuine kindness will be missed. Don’t worry, Joshy, because we got this.”

A gifted singer, songwriter, and bassist, Josh was a member of several local bands over the last two decades, bands that would often give their time and talents to help raise funds for a variety of local causes. These bands included Spectris, Kaos, Curst, The Bug Incident, and Libel.

Brent Nicholas was Josh’s bandmate in Kaos and Curst. “Kaos was looking for a singer, Josh sang a couple of demos and that was all it took, he was the frontman unanimously. Later, we were also in the band Curst together. Josh and I would jam on my front porch, I would be playing a hook and before you knew it, Josh would have lyrics almost instantaneously…he was, hands-down, the most gifted lyricist I ever worked with. His vocal range was incredible, and factor that in with his ability to play bass and guitar, Josh was just an ultra-talented musician. Most importantly, though, he was a genuine soul and will be missed by many.”

Todd Westfall was Josh’s bandmate in Spectris. “I met Josh in the early 2000s, and when I saw him perform, he left an impression. Later, he filled in on bass for a Spectris gig, and it eventually turned into a 10-year run as our singer, songwriter and bassist. He had a lot of creativity to offer in the rock and metal genres that was unique and different.

“Over the time that Josh and I played together, we performed at numerous benefits and fundraisers that focused on helping others, something that was already woven into the fabric of Josh’s life through music. I will always remember our friendship and brotherhood built through the music we played together.”

Upon the sudden news of Josh’s loss, the community responded quickly and emphatically. Within hours, the BFOH set up a fundraiser to honor Josh by organizing a movie series called “The Josh Mosher Classic Film Wednesday Series,” and showing some of his favorite movies. The goal was set up at $600 (then $1,200), to cover the cost of the movies; in one day, over $4,000 was raised.

Within a week, several of Josh’s current and former bandmates set up a “benefit concert,” complete with a “Josh Mosher Benefit” Facebook page, to honor their friend and help support his family. The benefit concert will be held in July at the Moose Family Center in Bellows Falls.

This writer first met Josh in the mid-90s when he worked at Fletcher’s Newsstand, on The Square in Bellows Falls. One day, we started talking about music and became instant friends. Josh would tell me about how he was going to be in a band and rock onstage and, true to his word, he not only accomplished that, but a whole lot more. Josh impacted many people and made the world a better place, and because of that – and although sadly cut way too short – it was a life well lived.

