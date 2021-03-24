Important Information for Chester Taxpayers

CHESTER, Vt. – On March 17, the town of Chester Selectboard chose an online website to be its newspaper of record.

This was a decision to save the town money in legal advertising. While we understand the town’s desire to save money, it denies those Chester residents who don’t have internet access to legal notices.

The Vermont Journal is delivered weekly to every house and Post Office box in the 05143 zip code.

Since 2000, The Vermont Journal has been providing area residents with local news in a timely fashion. If you want to continue to see Town of Chester legal notices in The Vermont Journal, we urge you to contact any member of the Chester Selectboard and attend the next meeting April 7.