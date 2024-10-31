Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce director retiring

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce (GFRCC) recently announced that the organization’s popular executive director Deb Collier will soon be retiring from the position after seven years of serving our local community and its businesses with pride and enthusiasm.

A 1980 graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School, Collier brought a wealth of experience and leadership to her position at the chamber – general manager of two local newspapers (Eagle Times, Bellows Falls Town Crier), interim development director at Parks Place in Bellows Falls, executive account sales at Sonnax in Bellows Falls, sales/marketing director at Global Technologies, and administrator at Community College Vermont.

“Each of these roles helped equip me with a deep understanding of local economic development and community engagement,” Collier said in a recent interview. “And it all seemed to perfectly align with the GFRCC mission to support our local businesses.”

Over her seven-year tenure, Deb was not only a part of many successful regional events and fundraisers, but a creator and facilitator as well. “During my tenure as chamber director, one of our most significant achievements, that I am particularly proud of, is the creation of the annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival,” Collier stated. “This initiative began as a modest idea, but has evolved into a successful annual event that reflects the rich local culture and fosters community and tourist engagement.

“The collaboration between the town board, local artisans, and organizations has been instrumental in bringing this festival to life, showcasing our dedication to promoting local heritage and strengthening community ties, and just having lots of fun.”

Collier also demonstrated leadership in challenging times as well. To ensure the chamber’s resilience during the Covid pandemic, she showed her commitment to the chamber members by volunteering her time to ensure the chamber remained operational, provided guidance on state and federal assistance programs, and addressed inquiries from both members and nonmembers – all reassuring gestures for friends and businesses of the chamber.

“My continued efforts included keeping traditions such as Rockingham Old Home Days alive and well, along with revamping our annual dinner with new fun themes to recognize and celebrate our valued community members, bringing in many more tourist buses to the Waypoint Center during the busy autumn season, and reaching out to our local schools to provide many interactive tours of the historical timeline within our visitors center.”

Other areas of focus during Collier’s tenure as director included focusing on initiatives to enhance the chamber’s website and social media presence, as well as working with local businesses to increase memberships and participation.

“As I reflect on my journey as the chamber director, I am filled with immense gratitude for the unwavering support from my dedicated board of directors, loyal and new members, generous sponsors, my hometown community, my family, and the many exceptional volunteers,” Collier concluded.

“All your encouragement has been a constant source of motivation, and it has truly been a rewarding experience that resonates deeply with my passion for community engagement and local culture.

“As I prepare to bid farewell to my position, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey I’ve had with GFRCC. Moving forward, I am committed to focusing on my family’s increasing health issues as I explore opportunities for remote or hybrid employment. I will carry all these memories in my heart as I move forward, always grateful for the impact the chamber and all of you have had on my life and our community.”

Collier’s track record in community service, public relations, and events is prolific, and her dedication to civic leadership and promoting local businesses over the years truly shows her love and loyalty for our region. There will be a retirement celebration for Collier to be held at the Moose Lodge in Bellows Falls on Nov. 7, at 5:30 p.m.