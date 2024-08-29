Goin’ for a ride

Some readers will remember “The Message,” a weekly newspaper published by the Johnsons. Joan Johnson had a weekly column, “Riding with J.J.” Joan traveled around the area, visiting different businesses, looking for something to write about.

Saturday morning, I left Chester headed west on Route 11. It was a beautiful morning for a drive. I honked the horn at Alton Folsom as I passed. A few miles further I did the same to Roger Adams.

I took route 121 off 11 and headed to Windham. As I neared the top of the mountain, a bear crossed the road in front of me. He wasn’t a large bear, probably under 200 pounds, but it always excites me when I see one. Gonna be a good day I’m thinking.

My destination was the Windham Cemetery next to Windham Town Offices. I have been here several times in the past. This morning I wanted to visit Charles Gould and Harry Chapman. There was a young man cleaning headstones.

We got to talking. No introductions were needed. I was impressed with his knowledge. He knew about everyone buried there, where they lived, or where they came from. When I asked if his information was written down, he tapped the side of his head with his finger, indicating it’s upstairs. I can relate.

From here, I headed to Londonderry to visit the Londonderry Village Market. They have a flyer in The Vermont Journal most every week. I really like this store. It is very clean, the aisles wide and well stocked. The produce is fresh with a huge selection, and cheeses and wines to satisfy most anyone’s palate.

Nate Hartford is the manager of the meat department. Nate is the son of my classmate Herbie Hartford. Some will remember Nate from Lisai’s. Another meat cutter often comes out to visit with Nate, Danny, and I. A while back he told us about a beaver pond in Peru.

Tom is often there on the floor. I don’t know what his job description is, but he is very friendly and watchful. We were talking one day a while back about life. I mentioned I bought antiques, when he said, “You’re Ron Patch!”

Short of going to Rutland or Claremont, I cannot think of a comparable store in our area.

Next, I went to Weston, a few miles north on Route 100. I parked in front of the Playhouse, and walked out on the Green. The Patch family began their Vermont journey in Weston about 1800.

No one was in the gazebo, so I made myself comfortable. Weston’s gazebo is octagonal, with a most interesting roof design. I sat there quite a while recalling stories Dad told me when I was a boy. There are many ancient maple trees providing lots of shade.

From here I went over to the Mill Museum. As usual, Dave Peters was there with his brother and another man whose name I forget now. I walked in barefoot as I always am. The three men were talking. I didn’t see an extra chair, so I sat down on the old wooden stairs and joined the conversation.

I told them I had a lady friend (Fraulein), and I wanted her to see the gristmill in operation. Dave is the miller. “Bring her by Saturdays or Sundays until Columbus Day,” Dave says.

Most readers know I like old sayings. If you go to the mill, Dave will explain “the rule of thumb” and “keep your nose to the grindstone,” expressions we still use today.

On my way out of Weston, I turned on to the Weston-Andover Road. Almost immediately there’s an old cemetery on your right. I stopped and paid my respects to my Patch ancestors.

Well, this was my adaptation of “Riding with J.J.”

This week’s old saying is a short story. It was 50 years ago, I helped a girl my age move into her first apartment. I think we all remember our first apartment or first car. She called me that evening excited about her move, but had a question, “Does the shower curtain go inside or outside the tub?”