CHESTER, Vt. – After years of contentious debate over the use of “Chieftains” as the moniker of the Green Mountain Unified School District (GMUSD) sports teams, the school board’s most recent vote, at the May 18 meeting, ended in a tiebreaker. The board was split 5-5, which left it to recently appointed Board Chair Deb Brown to cast the deciding vote.

Brown read from a prepared statement. “In the event that this decision came to me as a tie, I have given it more consideration than you can possibly imagine. I see some merit in both arguments, and sincerely want to do what is best for our school and town.”

The motion was presented as, “We are not in violation of the law regarding NonDiscriminatory Mascot and School Branding.”

Brown further stated, “A ‘yes’ vote means we are not in violation, ‘no’ means we are.” Brown then presented her “yes” vote and commented, “I sincerely hope that after tonight, we can put this issue behind us and put all of this energy into educating our students.”

Immediately after the decision, board member Keith Hill asked to speak, and declared, “As a state employee, a professor of a state college in Vermont, I cannot be part of this board any longer. I resign from the board.” Hill stood, gathered his belongings, and walked out.

Board member Kate Lamphere, who was joining via Zoom, also quit the board, saying, “As a licensed social worker in the state of Vermont, who has dedicated my entire career to the mental wellbeing of Vermonters, I cannot be a part of a board after making this decision. So, I am formally resigning from the board.”

Vermont enacted VT S0139 in May 2022, a law which prohibits public schools from “having or adopting a name, symbol, or image that depicts or refers to a racial or ethnic group, individual, custom, or tradition and that is used as a mascot, nickname, logo, letterhead, or team name of the school.”

GMUSD had retired the Chieftain’s problematic logo in 2021, and in January 2023 the school board voted to change the name, then reversed that decision one month later.

Prior to the emotional conclusion of the meeting, Superintendent Lauren Fierman, joining via Zoom from Burlington, presented business as usual, discussing grants, budget notes, funding, and overages.

Fierman announced that June 16 will be the last day of school, and Graduation Day for the high school. She reported that construction at Chester-Andover Elementary School (CAES) will close the campus from June 19 to June 27, with additional dates announced as the work continues through the summer.

Fierman also shared that John Broadley, former BFUHS Assistant Principal, had signed on as the new GMUHS Principal, and that the board had narrowed down the candidate field for Cavendish Town Elementary School (CTES) Principal to two finalists, Amanda Tyrrell and Donna Bazyk. The board will hold a meeting on Wednesday, May 24, which, Fierman said, will be “an open forum for teachers, parents, and community members to meet the two candidates, ask questions, then provide the board with feedback.” Information on both Tyrrell and Bazyk can be found on the TRSU website. Additionally, Fierman reported that GMUHS will welcome a new Assistant Principal, Kate Leathe, who was at the meeting.

Several residents spoke during the two public comment portions of the meeting, illustrating the split within the community regarding the Chieftains controversy.

John Clark, President of the Green Mountain Alumni Association and Chester Historical Society, related the history of the name. “The Chieftains name was adopted in 1971,” Clark said. “[There was] a contest, in which a winning essay by Randy Benson was chosen. The name was then voted on by the students at the time.”

Clark claimed he’s received “hundreds and hundreds” of calls from residents expressing how much the 52-year history of the name means to them. Conversely, Clark reported, “Out of 3,000 alumni, I’ve only had two calls in the negative.”

After the 6-5 vote, Chester resident Matthew Gorsky, who has been an outspoken critic of the Chieftain’s name and logo, addressed the board via Zoom, stating briefly, “I’ll let you know now, due to the board’s vote, this will be going to the state level.”

Another resident asked, “What are you saying to the indigenous people?” further stating, “this is definitely going to the state.”

One resident read a portion of a statement from educator, activist, artist, and citizen of the Elnu Abenaki Tribe, Melody Walker Brook. “We need role models in our societies, and we need students that feel empowered to take on a world that often does not support them. Everyone that promotes that actively perpetuates a broken system. I challenge you to do better.”

Muddying the situation further, four minutes before the meeting was adjourned, board member Katie Murphy, who was attending via Zoom, asked Brown if she could reverse her “yes” vote, claiming she had “spotty internet” and misunderstood the wording of the motion. Murphy said she believed the Chieftains name was in violation of the state policy because it references people.

“You can’t change your vote after a determination has been made,” Brown stated firmly.

When Brown suggested a revote, the remaining board members refused, since two people had exited the meeting already. “Then, the vote stands,” Brown declared.

GMUSD School Board will hold a special meeting Wednesday, May 24, with its next regular meeting scheduled for June 15.