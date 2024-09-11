Friendship, festivals, and duct tape appreciation

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – The Golden Honey Festival began with four friends and a straightforward concept to “do something fun for the community, something proactive for the small business owner/independent crafter people, and be a fundraiser,” said Julie Wood, co-owner of the Golden Stage Inn.

“And spread bee awareness,” added Jess Goodman, co-owner of Goodman’s American Pie.

12 years along, this annual celebration of honey and honeybees, with multiple beekeepers, honey sellers, and featuring American Pie’s now-famous conception, the honey-apple pizza, created the very first year, has become a beloved tradition in the Okemo Valley.

That first year welcomed just 14 vendors, and this Saturday about 35 vendors are scheduled to arrive, setting up booths that will fan out across the beautiful, peaceful grounds of the Golden Stage Inn property. Always held on the second Saturday of September, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., this year’s festival will fall on Sept. 14, with proceeds going toward the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association (CCCA).

Jess and Craig Goodman, and Julie and Mike Wood are the festival’s founders and organizers, and everyone has mixed feelings about the fact that this year could be the last one they host all together.

With their hands busy rolling up wildflower seed balls, best friends Jess and Julie laughed and joked, and shared how they were first introduced.

Julie said it was Mike who first spotted Jess on the slopes of Okemo. He noticed Jess because of the large strip of duct tape on her ski jacket, and had a feeling that the women were destined to become BFFs. Once home, Mike excitedly announced to Julie, “You have to meet this woman.”

Julie explained. “Turns out I own several pairs of shoes that are held together with duct tape, my winter coat has duct tape. I caught that on the chicken pen.”

“And I burned mine on the pizza oven, several times,” added Jess, with a laugh.

Jess, Julie, Craig, and Mike are each the kind of hardworking, practical Vermonter who commits to, appreciates, and encourages neighborhood vitality and connectedness. Also, they know how to have fun.

Jess and Craig have been making pizzas, turning up at events and fundraisers, and growing their business for almost 25 years. They have recently acquired a new facility that will be dedicated to production of their line of frozen pizzas, and eventually takeout orders.

Julie and Mike are about to embark on their own new adventures, as they move toward final sale of the Golden Stage Inn, after more than 14 years as grateful innkeepers and stewards of the historic property. Should all go as planned, Julie and Mike will most likely be introducing the inn’s new owners to the public at the end of September.

Mike, a CPA, will take over the lease at an office just down the street from the inn to continue his practice. Julie plans to take some time to consider her options.

Luckily, the new owners are keen to continue hosting the honey festival, and will be attending this year to observe.

“I think we should offer one year of transition, then we should get out,” Julie stated.

“I’m just giggling,” remarked Jess, “thinking about all the years we said it would be our last year. It’s been our last year for like four years.”

“But we kept having fun,” Julie remarked. She recalled how in past years, her father would stand at the entrance taking a head count and selling honey sticks, “telling the same jokes to kids over and over.”

“Cute as a button,” Jess commented.

“This day always makes me think about my dad,” Julie added.

“It’s just a fantastic festival, with lots of local support,” Jess said. “The honeybees like it.”

Insider’s tip: Goodman’s does not sell their honey-apple pizza at the Lamere Square shop. It is available from the mobile truck, but missing one special twist.

“On the day of the honey festival we also make the dough with honey,” Jess revealed.

You won’t want to miss it.