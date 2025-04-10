Former teacher returns to Union Street as principal

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield School Board met on Monday, April 7, to appoint a list of new and returning staff members at area schools. Lyndsie Perkins was named as the new principal of Union Street Elementary School.

Perkins is an alum of the Springfield School District, and was a classroom teacher at the Union Street School for nine years. A lifetime member of the Springfield community, Perkins wrote in her cover letter to the board, “I am confident that my experience and dedication align with the district’s goals to support the academic, social, and emotional needs of students.”

Perkins went on to state, “Union Street School holds a special place in my heart…This is the community where I was raised, educated, and have chosen to return to raise my family.”

After obtaining her undergraduate degree at University of Vermont, Perkins went on to earn a master’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University, graduating in 2015. Perkins has spent the last four years at Hartland Elementary School, first as assistant principal for one year, then as principal for the past three years.

The interim superintendent of the Windsor Southeast Supervisory Union, Christine Bourne, contributed a letter of recommendation supporting Perkins for the Union Street principal position, in which she stated, “Lyndsie leads by example. She walks the talk [sic], and she is willing to step up and help out whenever and wherever she is needed.” Bourne added, “She is also extremely fun to work with! Your district would be lucky to hire such a skilled individual!”

As a member of the Springfield community, Perkins has been involved with the board of directors for the Springfield Area parent Child Center, the Regional Chamber of Commerce, and as a co-coach for the varsity field hockey team.

Perkins was looking for an opportunity to return to her hometown school district, and is excited to “[support] Springfield’s students, staff, families, and community. I am committed to making Union Street a place where both students and staff are excited to come to school every day, knowing they are supported and valued.”

Monday night’s appointments also included new district superintendent Peter Burrows, and Eric Gross, who returns to Springfield High School as assistant principal. The full list of appointees is available within the meeting packet on the school board’s website.

Please join us in welcoming Perkins back to Springfield and wishing her much success in her new position.