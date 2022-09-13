FMRHS Alumni Association hard at work

LANGDON, N.H. – The Fall Mountain Regional High School Alumni Association (FMRHSAA) has been hard at work, raising funds and awareness for the school’s relatively new (2019) alumni association. The FMRHSAA was created with the dual-purpose of awarding an annual alumni scholarship, while also providing support for alumni activities, including class reunions and scholarship fund raisers.

In June, the FMRHSAA awarded its first Alumni Association Annual Scholarship in the amount of $2,500 to Fall Mountain senior Quinn Healy of Alstead, N.H. “At the awards event, there were 78 named scholarships administered by the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund,” FMRHSAA President Earl Gochey, said in a recent interview. “Scholarship awards totaling more than $460,000 were awarded to dozens of Fall Mountain seniors.”

In mid-August, the FMRHSAA held their second annual alumni golf tournament at the Hopper Golf Course in Walpole, N.H. Last year’s inaugural tournament raised $4,700 for the scholarship fund and this year’s tournament stepped it up even higher by raising $6,200 for the fund.

“This year’s successful tournament had a flight of golfers in the morning and then another in the afternoon,” Gochey said. “Getting continued contributions at this level will certainly allow us to increase the size and number of scholarships to be awarded in the future. A very big ‘thank you’ goes out to all the golf tournament sponsors and participants.”

Moving forward, the FMRHSAA will be participating in this fall’s Fall Mountain Regional High School’s (FMRHS) homecoming activities for the first time, taking place Friday, Oct. 7, during the football game against rival Stevens High School of Claremont, N.H.

“I will address the assembled faithful at halftime,” Gochey added. “I will certainly plug the Alumni Association and take advantage of the unique opportunity to recognize the ‘First Class’ students of FMRHS – the Class of 1967 – who are celebrating their 55th year since their graduation from Fall Mountain.”

The FMRHSAA is looking to add to the current, five-member Board of Directors and by year’s end, hope to have an 11–15 member board. “Having a range and not a specific number for our board, allows us to be selective in finding folks that fit in well with our current board,” Gochey concluded. “We have made what I believe is steady, measured progress with our association to date. It is important to not allow disfunction on the board to jeopardize our progress.

“Hopefully, in early 2023 we will be in search of Fall Mountain graduates to help us fill out our five standing committees: finance, public relations, governance, development and scholarship.”

To learn more about FMRHSAA’s activities, please visit www.fmrhsalumni.org.