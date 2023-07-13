Flood relief: shelters, meals, supplies, and donations

REGION – This is a running list of open shelters, free meals, supplies, and where to make donations to help with flood relief in the local area. It will be updated as new information becomes available.
Shelters
Flood shelters have been opened with food, beds, showers, and more, in several locations across the region, including:
- Cavendish Baptist Church, 2258 Main Street
- Cavendish Elementary School, 573 Main Street
- Calcutta’s Restaurant, 87 Fox Lane, Ludlow
- Plymouth Community Shelter, 35 School Drive
Free meals
Area businesses and locations which are handing out free meals include:
- Gamebird in Ludlow is collecting food donations and giving away food and meal kits
- The Eatery by Vermont Bliss in Ludlow donating meals to those who can’t pay
- Chester Helping Hands, Southern Pie Café, and the Pizza Stone in Chester set up community meal resources, bag lunches, free personal pizzas, with donations coming from Black River Produce
Supplies
- Donated supplies (paper products, food, other staples) can be picked up at the Ludlow Community Center, 37 Main Street, Ludlow
- Snacks, dry goods, and personal care items are set out in the red tub in front of Tacos Tacos. Please take whatever you need, and feel free to add as well.
Donations
If you wish to donate to help the flood relief efforts:
- Shaw’s in Springfield collecting food items for Ludlow flood victims
- Calcutta’s Restaurant in Ludlow collecting items for food and shelter
- Gamebird in Ludlow collecting food donations and giving away food and meal kits. They have also set up a gofundme at www.gofund.me/69137BB3
- Cavendish Baptist Church accepting food and other donations for their shelter
- Neighborhood Connections in Londonderry is accepting donations at www.secure.givelively.org/donate/neighborhood-connections-inc/flood-relief, to be used in the local community relief efforts.
- Cavendish Baptist Church is accepting food and supplies for their shelter, food containers for meals for delivery, and monetary donations can be made to P.O. Box 425, Cavendish, VT 05142
- The Unitarian Universalist Church in Springfield is accepting donations, 21 Fairground Road
- The Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department is accepting monetary donations at P.O. Box 81, Proctorsville, VT 05153
- Springfield Area Parent Child Center requests items for their diaper bank program, in particular diapers size 5 and 6; 2t/3t, 3t/4t, and 4t/5t pullups; and wipes. Purchases can be made via and Amazon wishlist. Please email sapcc@sapcc-vt.org to alert the center of donations.
- Black River Good Neighbor Services in Ludlow is accepting monetary donations via their PayPal at www.brgn.org.