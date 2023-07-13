Flood relief: shelters, meals, supplies, and donations

REGION – This is a running list of open shelters, free meals, supplies, and where to make donations to help with flood relief in the local area. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters

Flood shelters have been opened with food, beds, showers, and more, in several locations across the region, including:

Cavendish Baptist Church, 2258 Main Street

Cavendish Elementary School, 573 Main Street

Calcutta’s Restaurant, 87 Fox Lane, Ludlow

Plymouth Community Shelter, 35 School Drive

Free meals

Area businesses and locations which are handing out free meals include:

Gamebird in Ludlow is collecting food donations and giving away food and meal kits

The Eatery by Vermont Bliss in Ludlow donating meals to those who can’t pay

Chester Helping Hands, Southern Pie Café, and the Pizza Stone in Chester set up community meal resources, bag lunches, free personal pizzas, with donations coming from Black River Produce

Supplies

Donated supplies (paper products, food, other staples) can be picked up at the Ludlow Community Center, 37 Main Street, Ludlow

Snacks, dry goods, and personal care items are set out in the red tub in front of Tacos Tacos. Please take whatever you need, and feel free to add as well.

Donations

If you wish to donate to help the flood relief efforts: