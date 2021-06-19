Loki and Leroy are two southern gentlemen from Arkansas whose super power is the ability to cuddle! These two sweet hearts are looking for someone to love them. They are both heartworm positive and have to stay in Vermont. We will pay for their treatments and can discuss this more in detail. If you would like to adopt one of these handsome boys, you can fill out an application online at www.spfldhumane.org or call 802-885-3997 for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org