Featured Pets: Echo and Ember

Echo and Ember are 1.5-year-old neutered male domestic rabbits, and these boys want to hop right into your heart. These two rabbits are sweet as can be and want nothing more than to have a space to cuddle with each other and play. They love their greens, have the hang of their litter box, and will seek out your company – provided you have snacks! They have been exposed to a bacteria commonly spread between rabbits called pasteurella (“the sniffles”), so they likely need a home without any other rabbits. Contact us at Safe Haven Critter Rescue for more information about them and their journey.

Safe Haven Critter Rescue

802-829-2910

safehavencritterrescue@gmail.com

www.safehavencritterrescue.squarespace.com