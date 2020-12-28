Featured Pets: Daisy and Star

My name is Daisy, and I’m an 8-year-old spayed black lab. That’s my 7-year-old daughter, Star, behind me. We arrived at Lucy Mackenzie in hopes of finding our forever home. As you can probably tell by our ages, we have never lived apart. My daughter has always been with me, and we would really like to find a family that would take us together. We are fun, loving, energetic, and sweet. We know how to take a hike in the woods and also definitely know how to take time for a long nap and snuggle! Star loves eating the snow, and she can be quite silly at times. Mostly, we fill our days with play and affection from the wonderful caretakers here. If you have room in your heart and home for two dazzling, lovable labs like us, please call today to learn more!

Lucy McKenzie Humane Society

4832 Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org