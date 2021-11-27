Featured Pet: Xeno

My name is Xeno, and I’m a 2-and-a-half-year-old neutered male husky and border collie mix. I came to Lucy Mackenzie after I was transferred from another shelter. It’s nice here, though. They have these really nice fields and trails that the humans take me for walks on – I like walks! I’m really quite excitable and such a bundle of loveable energy. I also love going for rides in cars. Oh, and I really, really love treats!

But, most of all, I love my future human family. I know I haven’t met them yet, which is no small detail, but how could I not love the people who are going to bring me into their hearts and into their home? So, if you want to be one that will forever be in my heart, feeding me delicious treats as we go on long walks and the occasional car rides together, then why not drop by the shelter and come visit me today!

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org