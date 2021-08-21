Featured Pet: Pisces

Pisces is 4 years old and will be the best snuggle buddy you have ever had! This sweet girl loves everyone and wants nothing more than your friendship. She does well with dogs and would be a perfect family pet. If you want to meet Pisces, go to our website and fill out an application or call us. We are open by appointment only. Have a cat that needs to be fixed? We have a clinic Sept. 7. For more information, visit our Facebook page or call 802-885-3997.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org