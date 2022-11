SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Parker is a 4 year old, tall, and handsome 70 pound dog. Parker loves to play with other dogs, but no kitties for him. He came to us right after Hurricane Ian hit Fla. Sports and Vintage Car in Plainfield, N.H. has covered his adoption fee. For more information on Parker call 802-885-3997 or fill out an application on our website www.spfldhumane.org. We are open by appointment only.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org