Featured Pet of the Week: Puppies

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Looking for some puppy love? These pups are three months old and looking for loving homes. Their breed mix is unknown, but look how cute they are! These are the males, and there are also two females. They are very sweet and adore people. They will be wonderful family additions or keep a single person company. If you would like to adopt one fill out an application on our website, www.spfldhumane.org and we will contact you to arrange a visit. Check out Facebook for more information on them.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org