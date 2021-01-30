Featured Pet: Lilly

My name’s Lilly, and I’m a 3-year-old spayed Pit Bull mix. I’ve had a couple of homes in my short life, and I think it’s time that I finally settled down! I was once adopted and returned because my adopter had to move and could not take me with them.

I like going for walks and spending time around people. I particularly enjoy the more leisurely-style of walk, one where I can stop and smell the roses and everything else in between. I’m proud to say that I’m a pretty smart girl and pick up on new things quickly. Consistency is really important to me, as is finding a human companion that has experience with training dogs like me. I’m open to meeting other dogs, and could maybe even live with one if we got along. I can’t live with cats, though – or young children.

If you’ve been thinking it’s time you adopted an adorable and adoring dog, give a call to learn more about me today!

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 VT Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org