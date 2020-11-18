Featured pet is Crow

My name’s Crow and I’m a 10-month-old neutered male. An unexpected turn happened in life and brought me to Lucy Mackenzie. And, boy – what a fun place! There’s toys, food, and affection galore! And, while I am thoroughly enjoying myself with all the play and attention, I still can’t help but think of having my own family – my very own forever home. When I daydream about it, I definitely see it with a family that has lots of time for me – I need a bit of help with training and manners…I am still young, you know – but mostly I see so much love in our future. So, if you are looking for a wonderful canine addition to add to your family, please call today to learn more about me.

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 VT Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org