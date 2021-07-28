Featured Pet: Hathaway

My name’s Hathaway, and I’m a 10-year-old neutered male. It’s been a bit since I was last here at Lucy Mackenzie, but my journey in life has brought me back. It’s been interesting to see old faces and some new. Whether they are familiar faces or not, my caretakers here are great. They’ve made my transition smooth and remind me every day that my forever home is just around the corner – especially since I have a great personality.

I’m one friendly dude! I love attention and giving affection back. I like long catnaps, but have my active, entertaining moments too. I am the perfect cat all rolled into one adorable orange package! So, if you are missing the complete feline package in your home, please call today to learn more!

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org