Featured Pet: Black Jack

If you love silly cats that are overly social, you need a Black Jack in your life! Black Jack is a very sweet cat that follows you around begging for attention. He does very well with his feline roommates, even though some of them are rather grumpy to him.

He came to us as a stray and with his amazing purrsonlity we are very surprised no one came for him. If you come adopt Black Jack, we guarantee you’ll feel like a winner everyday.

Visit our webpage to fill out an adoption application. Once approved, we would set up an appointment to meet and adopt. To speed up the application process, please call your vet to give them permission to speak to us.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org